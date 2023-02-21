East Farmingdale fire: Blaze breaks out in commercial building

A fire swept through a commercial East Farmingdale building on Monday, beginning in the late afternoon and then breaking out again before midnight, Suffolk police said.

The initial blaze was reported at 4:55 p.m. The second occurred at around 11:01 p.m.. police said.

The fire occurred at 65 Allen Boulevard, police said. The company Cruise Control Limousines is located at that address. Its web site said it was temporarily closed.

No further details were immediately available.