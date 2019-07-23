TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck, killed in East Farmingdale, police say

Police said Fredy Leonel Maldonado was fatally struck

Police said Fredy Leonel Maldonado was fatally struck as he crossed Route 110 in East Farmingdale Monday night. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 42-year-old West Babylon man was struck by a pickup truck and killed as he attempted to cross Route 110 late Monday night in East Farmingdale, police said.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Fredy Leonel Maldonado and said he was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, were he was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Conklin Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., police said.

Police said Maldonado was attempting to cross from east to west when he was struck by a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. Police said the driver, identified only as a 29-year-old man from North Massapequa, called 911 and attempted to render first aid to Maldonado.

The pickup was impounded for a safety check. The driver was not charged and police said there was no immediate indication that weather played a role in the accident.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

