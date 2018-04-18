TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
46° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

East Hampton reviews options for reducing airport noise

The East Hampton Town Airport in Wainscott on

The East Hampton Town Airport in Wainscott on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Potential avenues for reducing noise and traffic at East Hampton Airport — ranging from instituting a curfew to closing the Wainscott facility — are under review by town officials.

An attorney hired by the town detailed eight options for the town during a work session Tuesday. Options are being studied for the town’s Part 161 study application to the Federal Aviation Administration, a process intended to enact local restrictions on the town airport. The application is expected to be filed this fall.

The town could request that it be allowed to require prior permission to land, institute a quota for noisy aircrafts or enact a complete ban on the noisiest aircrafts at the airport.

“All of these options are not mutually exclusive and can be layered together,” said attorney Bill O’Connor of the Palo Alto, California-based law firm Cooley LLP. The town hired the firm last year to consider options.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year declined to review town officials’ bid to reinstate airport curfew laws, which were struck down by an appellate court in November 2016.

The study, which includes a cost-benefit analysis of proposed restrictions and a noise analysis, could cost the town as much as $2 million, town officials have said. That study is to be financed by revenue generated through the airport and not the town’s general fund.

No other general aviation airport — the classification for civilian airports that do not serve scheduled passenger service — have attempted a Part 161 study, O’Connor said.

“We are truly in uncharted territory,” he said.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

MacArthur Airport and Discover Long Island are LI airport, tourism bureau expand marketing
Jennifer Riordan, pictured at left in 2017, died Woman who died IDd in blown jet engine
Roy Gomez, 39, faces upgraded charges in fatal Records: Upgraded charges in fatal crash
Suffolk County police said the man who was Suffolk cops seek man who approached teen
Lawyer Michael Cohen outside federal court in Manhattan Cohen lawyers suggest 4 potential special masters
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Shooting reported at Nassau deli, police say