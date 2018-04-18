Potential avenues for reducing noise and traffic at East Hampton Airport — ranging from instituting a curfew to closing the Wainscott facility — are under review by town officials.

An attorney hired by the town detailed eight options for the town during a work session Tuesday. Options are being studied for the town’s Part 161 study application to the Federal Aviation Administration, a process intended to enact local restrictions on the town airport. The application is expected to be filed this fall.

The town could request that it be allowed to require prior permission to land, institute a quota for noisy aircrafts or enact a complete ban on the noisiest aircrafts at the airport.

“All of these options are not mutually exclusive and can be layered together,” said attorney Bill O’Connor of the Palo Alto, California-based law firm Cooley LLP. The town hired the firm last year to consider options.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year declined to review town officials’ bid to reinstate airport curfew laws, which were struck down by an appellate court in November 2016.

The study, which includes a cost-benefit analysis of proposed restrictions and a noise analysis, could cost the town as much as $2 million, town officials have said. That study is to be financed by revenue generated through the airport and not the town’s general fund.

No other general aviation airport — the classification for civilian airports that do not serve scheduled passenger service — have attempted a Part 161 study, O’Connor said.

“We are truly in uncharted territory,” he said.