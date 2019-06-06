New York State added a portion of the East Hampton Airport to its Superfund registry, the second South Fork site to be added to the list this year following detection of chemicals linked to firefighting foam.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation included 47 of the Wainscott property’s 570 acres to its Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites based on detection of perfluorinated compounds, East Hampton Town said in a news release Wednesday. The chemicals were once used in firefighting foam and various household products.

The 47 acres encompass a fire training facility, acreage along Industrial Road and west of Daniels Hole Road, the terminal, fuel depot, the firefighting storage facility and the end of runway 34.

East Hampton Town and the DEC will work together to conduct additional testing and investigation, the town said.

The DEC in November released a “site characterization report” of the airport that found historic use and storage of firefighting foam at the site had impacted groundwater with readings of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) as high as at 290 parts per trillion and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) as high as160.

The federal health advisory limit for drinking water is 70 ppt though a state panel in December recommended a limit of 10 ppt for drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has linked exposure to PFOS and PFOA to testicular and kidney cancers, developmental effects to fetuses and breast-fed infants, liver tissue damage, and negative effects on the immune system and thyroids, among others.

The state most recently added the Hampton Bays fire station to the list in February for PFOS contamination. It added the Suffolk County fire academy in Yaphank in May 2017 and Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach because of the chemicals in September 2016.