An East Hampton Town code enforcement officer was fired and his supervisor is retiring after town officials said the officer destroyed a town code violation warning and then lied about his actions.

Arthur Bloom was fired by the town board on Dec. 5, the same day board members accepted the resignation of code enforcement director Elizabeth “Betsy” Bambrick.

“What may have started out as a mistake — issuing and then tearing up the town warning because he thought (or others convinced him) he was too hasty in issuing same — became so much more,” hearing officer Eileen A. Powers wrote in a Nov. 6 employee disciplinary hearing decision.

Bloom, 70, has denied all charges, according to the disciplinary decision obtained Monday. Bloom and Bambrick did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the town investigation, Bloom issued a warning on Oct. 7, 2016, to the owners of a South Fran Street property in Montauk, where contractor Scott Braddick was allegedly illegally working out of his shed.

Bambrick, 56, and Aldi Binozi, a code enforcement officer, told Bloom there was not sufficient evidence of a violation, the decision said. One of the property owners, Rosanna Sisco, had also complained to Bambrick about the violation warning.

Bloom then told Braddick to disregard the warning, and Bloom threw out his copy of it, the decision said. He later denied to the assistant director of public safety, Kelly Kampf, that he had written a warning. His attorney, Paul Levitt, described that response as mistaken, the document said.

At a disciplinary hearing triggered by a union request on Bloom’s behalf, Bloom was found guilty by the hearing officer of five personnel charges of incompetence and 10 charges of misconduct, including tampering with public records.

Town employees are required to maintain all documents and notes made in connection with investigations, officials said.

Bloom began working as a code enforcement officer in January 2015 and was suspended in December 2016. He was paid about $53,000 in 2016.

He was hired as a part-time fire marshal for Shelter Island Town in June. Shelter Island Town officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Bambrick worked for the town for 28 years. She was paid about $93,000 in 2016. Her last day of work is Friday.