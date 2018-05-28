TODAY'S PAPER
East Hampton councilman to run as Democrat for seat

A lifelong Republican, David Lys recently switched his affiliation to Democrat though the change will not take effect until after the November general election, as per state rule.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
East Hampton Town Councilman David Lys has announced his intentions to run on the Democratic Party line for the seat he was appointed to in January.

Lys, who filled the seat left open by Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, who was elected to his current post in November, faces a special election to keep it for a one-year term.

His appointment made for an all-Democrat town board.

A lifelong Republican, Lys recently switched his affiliation to Democrat though the change will not take effect until after the November general election, as per state rule.

Lys will seek an endorsement from the Suffolk County Democratic Committee, also known as a Wilson Pakula, to run on the Democratic line.

“I have a skill set that is perfect for that of a councilman,” said Lys, a former East Hampton Zoning Board of Appeals member.

East Hampton Republican Party chairman Amos Goodman said his party is screening candidates, but there is a possibility of cross-endorsing Lys.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

