Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
62° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

East Hampton man killed in car crash may have had 'medical emergency,' police say

Juan C. Chitarroni, 74,  was driving his 2016 Chevrolet southbound on Springs Fireplace Road when he struck a 2013 Toyota traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

A East Hampton man was killed in a car accident Sunday morning, police said.

Juan C. Chitarroni, 74, is believed to have experienced “some sort of medical emergency just prior to the accident” around 9:30 a.m., East Hampton Town Police said.

Chitarroni was driving his 2016 Chevrolet southbound on Springs Fireplace Road when he struck a 2013 Toyota traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

The other driver was transported to Southampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call detectives at 631-537-7575.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Sen. Chuck Schumer outside the VA Medical Center Schumer calls for more funding, new hires at VA
Guests place tobacco leaves on the grave marker  Eagle Scout takes on burial ground cleanup project
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo held a Cuomo campaign calls mailer about Nixon a 'mistake'
Annie Bleiberg with husband David Bleiberg on their Auschwitz survivor who fought anti-Semitism dies
Oyster Bay's Hicksville parking garage on Friday. Garage closes for repairs after years of problems
Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a Police: 14-year-old hit, killed while riding bicycle