East Hampton man killed in car crash may have had 'medical emergency,' police say
A East Hampton man was killed in a car accident Sunday morning, police said.
Juan C. Chitarroni, 74, is believed to have experienced “some sort of medical emergency just prior to the accident” around 9:30 a.m., East Hampton Town Police said.
Chitarroni was driving his 2016 Chevrolet southbound on Springs Fireplace Road when he struck a 2013 Toyota traveling in the opposite direction, police said.
The other driver was transported to Southampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call detectives at 631-537-7575.
