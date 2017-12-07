TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 36° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 36° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

East Hampton Town cuts down 5,000 trees to fight pine beetle

The town has spent $160,000 fighting the destructive beetle, and approved doubling that amount for additional work to remove more trees.

By Rachelle Blidner  rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With the infestation of the Southern Pine Beetle in East Hampton Town growing nearly tenfold, town officials said Tuesday they have cut down more than 5,000 trees and are confident they are getting ahead of the problem.

Andrew Drake, a town environmental analyst, said the pine beetle has spread to 7,720 trees, a substantial increase from the 800 infested trees that were discovered in early October.

But he noted officials have only about 2,500 trees left to cut down and expose to the cold as part of the state-approved method for killing the beetles and preventing further spread. Drake said he expects four subcontracting crews to finish the job within three weeks.

“We really feel at this point we’re getting it contained and we’re getting ahead of it,” he said.

The quick spread prompted Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell to declare a state of emergency in late October.

Officials have already spent $160,000 to inspect public and private properties, and cut down infested trees with property owners’ permission. The town board approved doubling that amount in a vote Tuesday.

Officials ask residents with concerns about the pine beetle to call 631-324-7420.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Gabby Shepard, 3, of Wheatley Heights and Carol Mocha Moms to host Santa breakfast on LI
The East Moriches home. $375,000 LI home once housed barbershop
Security Chrysler Jeep Ram, seen here on Monday, Village may refund automotive fees, clerk says
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Majority Leader Mitch Janison: Tax bill has some distance to travel
Police said they are seeking this man in Cops: Man bought car with fake license
Edwin Lopez, who was killed during a store Guilty plea in convenience store killing
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE