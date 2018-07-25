TODAY'S PAPER
East Hampton adopts whistleblower, social media rules

East Hampton Town Hall in 2016. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By VERA CHINESE vera.chinese@newsday.com
The East Hampton Town Board has adopted formal policies regulating employee social media use and protecting whistleblowers.

The social media policy prohibits employees from posting online during work hours unless it relates to town business or is authorized by a department head. Among the restrictions are rules preventing employees from disclosing information not accessible under public law, making insensitive or discriminatory comments, and making false statements about the town or elected officials online.

The whistleblower policy prohibits harassment and retaliation against any employee who reports misconduct or what the policy describes as an “improper governmental action.” Concerns may be reported to an immediate supervisor, a town board member, the town supervisor or town attorney.

The town board voted 5-0 at its meeting last Thursday in favor of two resolutions enacting the policies.

