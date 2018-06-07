Three candidates are seeking two trustee seats in the East Hampton Village election June 19.

Incumbent trustees Bruce Siska and Arthur Graham will face off against newcomer Rosemary Brown for a four-year term. Brown and Graham are running on the village’s Fish Hooks Party line, which advocates for reviving village infrastructure and revitalizing its commercial district, among other issues.

Graham, a retired Wall Street professional, was elected last year to finish the term of Elbert Edwards, who died. Graham said he would continue to push for exploring the creation of sewers in the village’s downtown, which could potentially increase the number of bars and restaurants there and allow for workforce housing above commercial buildings.

“Sag Harbor did it [created a sewer district] in 1977 and aren’t they happy,” he said.

Another important issue for Graham is instituting regulations on landscaping equipment noise.

Graham is the former president of the East Hampton Historical Society and chairman of the Thomas Moran Trust, a nonprofit that plans to restore the 19th century artist’s historic studio in East Hampton Village.

Siska, the deputy mayor, has served on the board for seven years. He was a member of the village zoning board of appeals from 1998 until 2011 and the planning board from 1994 until 1998.

He said he would like to continue as trustee “to help the village of East Hampton maintain its historic preservation and quality of life for the residents.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Siska cited water quality as a top concern and said the village will soon release a report on its waterways. He said he’d also like to see tightened regulations on the size of new houses built in the village.

“I think I can give a fair decision on whatever comes up before the board,” he said.

Brown, who currently is on the village design review board and previously served on the planning board, also cited water quality as a top issue. She said she supports exploring the creation of a sewer district and other infrastructure improvements.

“I feel my voice would offer a new, fresh perspective on the board and make it more well-rounded,” she said.

Brown has worked as a social worker and is currently employed by architect Katherine McCoy in Bridgehampton.