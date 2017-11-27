TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 35° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 35° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

East Hampton Town officials may extend Wainscott moratorium

East Hampton Town Hall is shown on Feb.

East Hampton Town Hall is shown on Feb. 26, 2016. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Rachelle Blidner  rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

East Hampton Town officials said they are considering extending a moratorium on development in the Wainscott business district for another six months.

Officials want to prevent new projects from being “built out of conformance” with the Wainscott hamlet study, which is expected to be completed within six months, Supervisor Larry Cantwell said.

The town board enacted a yearlong moratorium on Wainscott commercial development on Nov. 17, 2016, temporarily suspending the planning board’s authority to approve subdivisions or other site plans for commercial properties along and adjacent to Montauk Highway in Wainscott.

The moratorium was passed to give officials a chance to review the findings of the hamlet studies, which examine traffic, land use, zoning, environmental concerns and other issues. 

Residents heard draft findings from Massachusetts-based consulting firm Dodson & Flinker Inc. on Wainscott, Springs, East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk this summer. 

Residents can speak at a hearing on the proposed moratorium extension scheduled for Dec. 7 at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Investigators at the Sixth Precinct in Selden on Cops: Man, shot in arm, drives himself to cops
Maria Heaney and Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Village’s new sign welcomes visitors, memories
Suffolk County police on scene of crash in Cops: Crash closes eastbound LIE service road
Billy Bush of The 1600: Trump casts doubt on ‘Access Hollywood’ tape
Flamboyant soul singer Wayne Cochran poses for a 1960s showman Wayne Cochran dies at 78
Eyes are on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Janison: Turkey’s goals and Michael Flynn
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE