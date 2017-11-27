East Hampton Town officials said they are considering extending a moratorium on development in the Wainscott business district for another six months.

Officials want to prevent new projects from being “built out of conformance” with the Wainscott hamlet study, which is expected to be completed within six months, Supervisor Larry Cantwell said.

The town board enacted a yearlong moratorium on Wainscott commercial development on Nov. 17, 2016, temporarily suspending the planning board’s authority to approve subdivisions or other site plans for commercial properties along and adjacent to Montauk Highway in Wainscott.

The moratorium was passed to give officials a chance to review the findings of the hamlet studies, which examine traffic, land use, zoning, environmental concerns and other issues.

Residents heard draft findings from Massachusetts-based consulting firm Dodson & Flinker Inc. on Wainscott, Springs, East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk this summer.

Residents can speak at a hearing on the proposed moratorium extension scheduled for Dec. 7 at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.