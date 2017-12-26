East Main Street in East Islip is closed in both directions to allow firefighters to battle a large blaze at a commercial building near Matinecock Avenue, officials said.

According a spokesman from Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Senior Funding Group offices in a building on East Main Street, but it was not yet known whether there were any injuries.

The spokesman said that as of about 7:35 a.m. firefighters were continuing to try to get control of the fire. He added that mutual aid had been called in from Bay Shore, East Brentwood and Brentwood.

East Main Street was closed in both direction from Matinecock Avenue to Fern Avenue, the state Department of Transportation said in an alert at about 7 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.