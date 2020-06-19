A natural gas leak that forced the evacuation of businesses and residences along the Main Street corridor in East Islip on Friday has been contained, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

Police said responders are going house-to-house and business-to-business to determine if it is safe for evacuees to return.

A 911 call reporting the leak was received at 10:23 a.m. and police said emergency crews had declared the gas shut off and the leak contained at 11:52 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from East Islip, Islip, Central Islip and West Sayville responded and by 12:15 p.m. were clearing the scene.

Police said a construction crew hired by the state, which was doing sidewalk and curb repairs, was working in front of the American Legion hall on Bayview Avenue when it struck the gas line. Police said as a result Main Street was closed from Carleton Avenue to William Avenue, with all local stores and business evacuated. Residences on 1st and 2nd Avenues and on Bayview Avenue north of Duval Street also were evacuated by police and firefighters going door-to-door.

It was not clear how many people were affected by the evacuations. It was also not clear how long it would take for the gas line repairs to be completed and service restored.

Police said there were no reported injuries.