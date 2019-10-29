A West Islip man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car as he crossed Carleton Avenue Monday night in East Islip, police said.

Suffolk County police said the accident occurred just south of Jefferson Street at 9:17 p.m.

Police said the injured pedestrian, identified as John Dempsey, 60, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of unspecified injuries. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday.

The driver, identified by police as Joseph Ladonna, 51, of East Islip, was not injured.

Police said Ladonna was driving his 2002 Toyota Corolla heading south when he struck Dempsey, who was attempting to cross Carleton west to east.

Ladonna remained at the scene and police said his car was impounded for a safety check.

No charges have been filed in the incident. Police said the investigation is continuing and are asking anyone with information to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.