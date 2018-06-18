TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman, 79, struck and killed by pickup truck in East Islip

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A 79-year-old woman crossing an East Islip street was fatally struck by a pickup truck Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was walking at about 5 p.m. on Carleton Avenue as the vehicle headed north and hit her near Adams Street, police said.

Photos from the scene show a cane lying on the grass by the roadway and a white Ford pickup truck close by.

The victim was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name was withheld, pending notification of family.

The driver, Patrick Hickey, 53, of East Islip remained at the scene and was not injured, police said. His pickup was impounded for a safety check.

Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8352.

