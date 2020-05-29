TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman in car crash in East Northport had been shot in leg

Suffolk County officers responding Friday afternoon to a

Suffolk County officers responding Friday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on Second Street in East Northport found a female passenger in the car had a gunshot wound to her leg. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas


A woman who was as passenger in a Nissan Altima was found shot in the leg after the car crashed in East Northport on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the wounded woman was not released.

Cops said in a statement Friday night the woman was found in the 2007 Altima “with a gunshot wound to her leg, an injury she sustained from an incident at a prior location.”

Cops responded to a report of the car crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Second Street.

The woman and a male driver, who was also not identified, were treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

The Altima was impounded, officials said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

By Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

