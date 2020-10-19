TODAY'S PAPER
East Northport man dies in house fire

Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti
Detectives are investigating a morning house fire that left one man dead on Monday in East Northport, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Edward Woiczechowski, 68, was pronounced at the scene of the fire on Fourth Street, and said his wife, Cheryl, 62, and son, Robert, 33, who also live at the home, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A preliminary investigation has determined the fire to be "noncriminal in nature," police said.

Police said the fire was reported in a 911 call at 6:48 a.m. and fire officials said firefighters from East Northport, Dix Hills and Greenlawn all responded to the scene — and had the fire under control by 7:39 a.m.

Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

