A man was shot and killed by Suffolk County police, who had responded to a 911 call reporting a violent domestic incident at an East Northport home Sunday night , police said.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers, threatening them, before being shot.

It was not immediately clear how many officers fired at the suspect — or how many times the suspect was hit. It also was not immediately clear if the suspect fired at police.

Police did not immediately say if a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved were from the Second Precinct and responded to the Grant Street home at 10:08 p.m. Police did not immediately say how many officers responded or how long they were on scene before shots were fired.

Initial indications, however, are that the incident escalated quickly.

Police are expected to provide additional details Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.