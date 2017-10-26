A man operating a leaf blower on the shoulder area of the road near his East Northport home was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.

Richard Oliveri, 35, was struck by an eastbound 2014 Jeep Wrangler about 6:20 p.m. on Clay Pitts Road, about 700 feet west of Cedrus Avenue, Suffolk County police said.

Oliveri suffered a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, James Monahan, 48, of East Northport, was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

There was no criminality involved, police said.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.