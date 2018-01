Suffolk County police were investigating a car fire at an East Patchogue auto repair center on Sunday night.

The blaze, located on Montauk Highway between Kane and Hagerman avenues, was reported at 8:19 p.m., a police spokeswoman said. Detectives were on the scene, she said.

Photos from the scene show first responders with the Hagerman Fire Department extinguishing the flames.

No further details were available.