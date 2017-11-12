This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on Montauk Highway

The scene of a wrong-way motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Columbus Avenue in East Patchogue on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Two people were injured in a wrong-way motor vehicle crash in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

The head-on crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday when Jorge Torres, 37, was driving east in the westbound lane on Montauk Highway when his 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer struck a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving west at the intersection of Columbus Avenue.

Police identified the driver of the Silverado as Crispin Perez-Morales, 53, of Westhampton Beach.

Torres and a passenger in Perez-Morales’ vehicle were both injured and were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.

Police did not identify the injured passenger and did not have information immediately available on where Torres lives.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, police said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

