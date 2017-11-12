Two people were injured in a wrong-way motor vehicle crash in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

The head-on crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday when Jorge Torres, 37, was driving east in the westbound lane on Montauk Highway when his 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer struck a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving west at the intersection of Columbus Avenue.

Police identified the driver of the Silverado as Crispin Perez-Morales, 53, of Westhampton Beach.

Torres and a passenger in Perez-Morales’ vehicle were both injured and were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.

Police did not identify the injured passenger and did not have information immediately available on where Torres lives.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, police said.