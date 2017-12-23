Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-car crash in East Patchogue on Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

A man was driving a 2016 Lexus south on Sills Road just before 7:30 a.m. He was making a left turn into the parking lot of 285 Sills Rd. when he collided with a woman driving a 2014 Mitsubishi, police said. Authorities said the crash caused the front of the Lexus to hit the front of a 2011 Audi coming out of the parking lot.

The Lexus and Mitsubishi drivers were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for evaluation. The Mitsubishi driver was not injured, police said.