Driver dies after leaving road, hitting tree in East Patchogue

Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal car crash on Sills Road in East Patchogue early Friday. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
A man died in a single-car crash in East Patchogue early Friday morning, Suffolk Police said.

The man was driving a Dodge Challenger north on Sills Road, near Hospital Road, when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree at about 12:05 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His name is being withheld pending verification of his identity.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police asked anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

