A male pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday evening in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

The 56-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was hit by a 2007 Honda on South Country Road at about 6:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not injured, police said.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the accident, but said no one has been charged.