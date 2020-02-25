TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in East Patchogue, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate after a pedestrian was

Suffolk County police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a car on South Country Road in East Patchogue Monday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A male pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday evening in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

The 56-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was hit by a 2007 Honda on South Country Road at about 6:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not injured, police said.

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the accident, but said no one has been charged.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

