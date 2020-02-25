Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in East Patchogue, Suffolk police say
A male pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Monday evening in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.
The 56-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was hit by a 2007 Honda on South Country Road at about 6:20 p.m., police said. He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, who remained at the scene, was not injured, police said.
Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the accident, but said no one has been charged.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.