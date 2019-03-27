Suffolk County officials on Wednesday pitched a plan to build on the success of revitalization efforts in downtown Patchogue by redeveloping a mile-long stretch of convenience stores and vacant properties on Main Street in neighboring East Patchogue.

A study commissioned by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency outlined plans to find developers who would build a mix of retail stores and housing from the Patchogue Village border near state Route 112 to Phyllis Drive, near Swan Lake, county Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue) said in an interview. That stretch of Main Street, also known as Montauk Highway and State Route 27A, currently is occupied by a variety of stores, a county health center and the vacant site of the old Plaza movie theater.

County officials hope to replicate Patchogue's successful efforts over the past decade to rid its downtown of vacant buildings and replace them with modern apartment and retail complexes, Calarco said.

“What we’re laying out here is a strategy for Main Street in East Patchogue to extend what’s happening in the Village of Patchogue,” he said. “What we’re looking to do is something that complements downtown Patchogue."

The 24-page study suggests that existing office space would nearly quadruple from 11,400 square feet to 42,400 square feet, and retail uses could be doubled from 47,000 square feet to 96,000 square feet. The proposal was prepared by the Regional Plan Association, a Manhattan-based nonprofit urban policy research organization, and was funded by the Suffolk IDA.

Calarco said the area has existing sewer systems, which would help the corridor expand and add new homes and businesses.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley said the effort is in its infancy, and no formal plans have been submitted to town planners. Redevelopment would require zoning changes to permit housing and new retail uses, he said.

“I think the project still needs to be worked out. … A lot of the East Patchogue residents do not want the kind of development in the village of Patchogue," Foley said. “We have to work with the county and work with the town and, most importantly, work with the people of East Patchogue.”