East Quogue man killed in one-car crash, police say

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
An East Quogue man was killed Saturday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

Gianni Mongelluzzo, 19, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette on Old Country Road near Box Tree Road in East Quogue when it crashed into the pole and a line of evergreen trees on a residential property around 9:25 a.m., Southampton Town Police Sgt. Jim Cavanagh said.

East Quogue firefighters pulled Mongelluzzo from the vehicle and he was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Cavanagh said.

There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved, Cavanagh said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

