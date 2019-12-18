A wrong-way driver travelling east on the westbound Sunrise Highway caused a head-on collision that killed a Hicksville woman late Tuesday night in East Quogue, State Police said.

The wrong-way driver, whose identity has not been released, later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said the drivers were the lone occupant in each vehicle.

Police said Michelle Navas, 28, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry when her car was struck head-on by a 2004 Mercedes Benz E320 travelling east in the westbound lanes east of Exit 64, Quogue Riverhead Road, at about 10 p.m. Navas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes died after being transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. Police said the identification of that driver was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.