Veterans Highway in Holbrook closed for serious accident, police say

One person was seriously hurt Thursday when a commercial vehicle overturned in Holbrook, Suffolk police said. The crash, reported at 11:18 a.m., forced the closure of East Veterans Highway at Coates Avenue, police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Three people were hurt Thursday when a garbage truck overturned in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

The truck, which was going east on Veterans Memorial Highway, near Coates Avenue, crashed at 11:18 a.m. after blowing out a tire, police said. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned onto the roadway's median, authorities said. The truck was a private contractor working for the Town of Islip, officials said.

Three male occupants of the truck, all in the vehicle's cab, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway, near Coates Avenue, remained closed to traffic Thursday afternoon.

The Suffolk police Motor Carrier Safety Section responded to the scene and inspected the truck, officials said. No summonses were issued.

A small amount of garbage from the truck spilled onto the roadway.

