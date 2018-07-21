Eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway have been shut down in two locations for separate multi-vehicle crashes, Suffolk County police said.

The expressway was closed at exit 50 for one crash, police said. Authorities expect the road to be closed for about three hours, according to a New York State traffic alert. It was unclear what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

Suffolk County police have not released further details about the crash, but have officers at the scene.



Police are also at the scene of a three-car crash that resulted in the right lane being closed at exit 63. That crash involves an overturned vehicle.