Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher William Sperl charged with raping student, police say

Suffolk County police arrested an Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher on Tuesday and charged him with having a sexual relationship with a female student in 2020.

Police charged William Sperl, 60, of Deer Park with four counts of third-degree rape and seven counts of a criminal sex act in the third degree, all felonies, for the alleged relationship while the girl was a minor. Police did not disclose the girl’s age on Tuesday night.

Sperl was arrested just after noon Tuesday at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Bellport following an investigation by Special Victims Section detectives. Sperl is an audio production teacher at the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Riverhead campus.

Eastern Suffolk BOCES officials could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night. There was no answer at a phone number listed for Sperl’s home. No attorney was listed following his arrest.

Police did not say where the alleged conduct occurred.

Sperl was being held overnight at the Third Precinct in Bay Shore. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6361.

