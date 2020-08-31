TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman at Eastport farm stand struck and killed by box truck

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A woman standing in front of an Eastport farm stand Monday afternoon was struck by a box truck and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Suffolk police said.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. when Judith DiLorenzo, 78, of Whitestone, Queens, was standing near the farm stand on County Road 111, north of Sunrise Highway, when the box truck struck her and the farm stand's operator, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner truck, Frederick Rensing, 43, of Middle Island, was not hurt.

The farm stand operator, Brian Ringhoff, 58, of East Moriches, refused medical attention, police said.

DiLorenzo was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

