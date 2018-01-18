Gingerbites Haitian Restaurant is getting a boost of support from Huntington Town Board member Mark Cuthbertson.

He’s asking people to join him at the restaurant Friday for an “eat-in” to support the Haitian community in response to President Donald Trump’s “poor choice of words to describe some countries.”

Trump, according to media reports last week, described Haiti and African nations as “shithole” countries while discussing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with lawmakers. Trump later said the language he used was “tough” but not what he was being quoted as saying, and that he was not a racist.

“We stand in solidarity with our Haitian community,” Cuthbertson said in a news release. “We want to support and encourage the Town of Huntington residents to do the same.”

From 6 to 8 p.m. Gingerbites will offer a $10 special, which includes a glass of beer or wine and an appetizer.

Marie Michele Destile, owner of Gingerbites, is a native of Haiti who came to this country when she was 14 years old, town officials said. Cuthbertson honored her last year as his woman of the year for her accomplishments and the charitable work she promotes through her restaurant to help her native Haiti.

“We want to fill the restaurant and show Washington how proud we are of our diverse community,” Cuthbertson said.

Gingerbites is at 730 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.