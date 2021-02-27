TODAY'S PAPER
Huntington GOP picks town board slate, Edmund Smyth as supervisor candidate

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
The Huntington Republican Committee announced its town board slate for the November election, a day after the incumbent supervisor said he would not run to defend his seat.

The committee has selected town board member Edmund J.M. Smyth to be its candidate for supervisor, following Republican Chad Lupinacci’s announcement that he would not seek reelection.

Smyth was first elected to the town board in 2017. The release touts his accomplishments as enacting term limits for town offices, stronger ethics laws, stemming overdevelopment and holding the line on property taxes.

"We’ve experienced tremendous success over the last three years and I look forward to building on these achievements as town supervisor," Smyth said in the release, which was sent out just after midnight Saturday morning.

Smyth, 49, of Lloyd Harbor, is a lifelong resident of Huntington who practices real estate law in downtown Huntington. He’s served on the Lloyd Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. In November, he unsuccessfully ran for the 5th District state senatorial seat.

Joining Smyth on the ticket is South Huntington school district Superintendent David Bennardo and business owner Salvatore Ferro. Andre Sorrentino is the party’s candidate for superintendent of highways.

