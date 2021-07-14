Elevated bacteria levels close Suffolk beaches, officials say

Several beaches in Sound Beach and Rocky Point are closed for bathing due to excess bacteria in the water, Suffolk County Health officials announced Wednesday.

Sound Beach Property Owners Association East and West, along with Beech Road Beach, Broadway Beach and Terraces on the Sound in Rocky Point will reopen when "further testing" shows bacteria has let up, the Suffolk County Health Department said in a statement.

Bathing in bacteria water can "result in gastrointestinal illness" and "infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat," said Suffolk Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott.

Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck remains closed, health officials said.

For information on affected beaches, go to: https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/