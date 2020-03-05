TODAY'S PAPER
Manhattan woman killed in Amagansett crash, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 73-year-old Manhattan woman was killed Wednesday when police said she lost control of her sport utility vehicle, striking a utility pole in Amagansett.

East Hampton Town police said Ellyn E. Tucker was driving her 2019 Nissan Kicks north on Napeague Meadow Road when she lost control of the vehicle, leaving the road and hitting the pole, at 5:43 a.m. Tucker was taken by Amagansett Ambulance to Stony Brook-Southampton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check and said detectives are conducting an investigation along with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 631-537-7575.

