A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the face in Elwood Sunday night but is expected to recover, Suffolk police said.

The boy was struck in the face shortly after 7 p.m. after discharging a shotgun, according to detectives from the Suffolk's Second Squad.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and later transferred to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman declined to discuss details, including whether the child's parents or other adults were home at the time and could possibly face criminal charges. It's also unclear if the weapon was legally owned or properly secured in the home.

