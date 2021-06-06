An East Northport man riding a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in Elwood when the bike crashed on Jericho Turnpike, Suffolk police said.

Lavell Jones, 43, was heading westbound at 9:53 p.m., just east of Elwood Road, when he lost control of the 2021 Kawasaki and crashed into a pole, police said.

A physician assistant with the Suffolk medical examiner's office pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, police said.