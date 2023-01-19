Suffolk to announce rent payment help for Babylon, Brookhaven residents

Suffolk officials today are planning to announce the transfer of up to $2 million dollars in County Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding to the towns of Babylon and Brookhaven.

The towns have exhausted their funds but still have applications from residents looking for help, officials said.

County Executive Steve Bellone will be among those addressing the issue at an 11:30 news conference in Central Islip.

Bellone's office said the county got $14.5 million in such funding to help renters having trouble paying their leases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so far has doled out $10 million in assistance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.