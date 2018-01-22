TODAY'S PAPER
Board OKs lease to build satellite ER at Southampton Hospital

The 27,000-square-foot facility will have a pharmacy and staff who can offer gynecology, bariatric and other services, including diagnostic imaging, radiology and CT scans.

An aerial view of the proposed 4.5-acre property

An aerial view of the proposed 4.5-acre property on Pantigo Place that will be the site for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's satellite emergency room. Photo Credit: Town of East Hampton

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is one step closer to building a satellite emergency room on the East End after the East Hampton Town Board approved a lease to build the facility on town-owned land.

East Hampton residents sometimes have to travel more than an hour to receive emergency care at the nearest 911-receiving facility at the Southampton Village hospital, those who spoke in favor...

