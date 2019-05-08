Islandia Mayor Allan M. Dorman said Tuesday he wants to seize through eminent domain almost three acres of property north of the Long Island Expressway for use as a public works lot, saying it would facilitate service to village residents in that area.

“It’s not a matter of cost, it’s a matter of servicing the community,” Dorman said at Tuesday night's public hearing on the issue. “We want to be able to service the people on the north side of the expressway a little bit quicker. … We feel that by picking up a piece of property on this side of the expressway, this will make it easier for us to do.”

About 25 people attended the hearing at village hall, held to gather input about Islandia's proposals to seize two properties and the abandoned homes on the lots. The first property is at 798 Old Nichols Rd, a 2.8-acre lot the village is eyeing for the DPW yard. The second is a dilapidated home at 42 Dean St.

Also Tuesday night, the village board took a series of unanimous 5-0 votes on the two properties, declaring the seizures would benefit residents and that the environment would not be impacted negatively, said Islandia attorney Joseph W. Prokop.

Prokop said, however, that before the village can begin the legal process of seizing the two properties, officials have to file a public notice of what occurred at Tuesday’s meeting and the board has to vote to begin the eminent domain process. Prokop did not know when that would be.

At Tuesday's hearing, two residents spoke, one questioning whether the village has studied the cost to taxpayers to fund fuel of DPW vehicles that will be kept at the north end of the 2.5-square mile village. A second resident wondered why the village doesn’t expand its property by village hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd, where DPW cars are now kept and where the village owns about 13 acres.

Dorman said he’s hoping to use some of the vacant property by village hall for housing for military veterans.

The home at 798 Old Nichols Rd. is in foreclosure, according to court records and a relative of the owner. Mildred Stuart is listed as the owner. She is deceased, as is her husband, said her granddaughter, Jessica Stuart, who lives in Pennsylvania.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The house at 42 Dean St. is owned by Saundra L. Richardson, according to property records. Court records name her in a foreclosure case.

Village officials said Tuesday they hope to buy the home and then sell it at a discounted price to a developer who will agree to build a new home on the lot. The property will be used for residential purposes if it is eventually seized, officials said.

In September, the village scrapped a plan to pursue taking by eminent domain property owned by a horse therapy farm on Old Nichols Road to build a public works yard. At the time, Dorman said the village was considering other properties for the yard.