The Riverhead Town Board will ask the venture group seeking to purchase the Enterprise Park at Calverton for $40 million to provide financial documents proving they are capable of following through with their plans.

While the board took no formal vote at their regular meeting on Tuesday, a majority of the board agreed to send a letter through the town’s legal counsel to the lawyers of Calverton Aviation and Technology asking them to provide financial documentation backing their plans to expand operations for their Calverton-based partner Luminati Aerospace.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said after the meeting the board planned on sending the letter to the venture group sometime Wednesday.

If the group, Calverton Aviation and Technology LLC, decides to give the town the financial documentation, the previously-closed "qualified and eligible" hearing will have to be re-opened to include those documents as part of the proceedings. If they decline to, as they have in the past, citing the desire to keep sensitive financial information private, the proceedings will stand “as they are right now,” Jens-Smith said.

Residents have raised concerns about the group's finances, its background and past legal issues.

The group wants to convert more than 1,600 acres of the Enterprise Park at Calverton into space suitable to expand Luminati’s operations. The proposal calls for building 1 million square feet of commercial industrial space at the site.