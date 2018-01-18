TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead urged to reject $40M Enterprise Park deal

Two businesses made new proposals for the property, including a drag strip and a solar farm, and one said its bid would be higher than the existing offer.

Jason Stern of the Weber Law Group talks

Jason Stern of the Weber Law Group talks about the firm's solar farm proposal for Enterprise Park at Calverton at a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Jean-Paul Salamanca

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Residents and two businesses asked the Riverhead Town Board Wednesday night to reject the current proposed $40 million land deal on the table for the Enterprise Park at Calverton and to consider new offers for the property — including a solar farm project and a dragstrip.

The board voted 5-0 to adjourn a hearing on the property to another date amid questions regarding the change in partners for Calverton Aviation and Technologies LLC — a venture group formed with Calverton-based Luminati Aerospace seeking to purchase the property. During the public comment period that followed, representatives from two companies asked the board to consider their offers for the EPCAL site.

Jason Stern and Morgan Weber of the Melville-based Weber Law Group called for building a solar farm on the property. They said they were ready with a “substantially higher” offer than the one made by Calverton Aviation and Technologies, although they declined afterward to discuss how much.

John Consoli, vice president of the group Long Island Needs a Drag Strip, also asked the board to consider his group’s offer to turn the developable land into a quarter-mile dragstrip for motor sports races, which, according to their business plan presentation, they estimate could generate $9.7 million in “increased regional economic activity.”

The board is meeting behind closed doors in executive session Thursday morning to discuss the EPCAL deal.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

