Residents and two businesses asked the Riverhead Town Board Wednesday night to reject the current proposed $40 million land deal on the table for the Enterprise Park at Calverton and to consider new offers for the property — including a solar farm project and a dragstrip.

The board voted 5-0 to adjourn a hearing on the property to another date amid questions regarding the change in partners for Calverton Aviation and Technologies LLC — a venture group formed with Calverton-based Luminati Aerospace seeking to purchase the property. During the public comment period that followed, representatives from two companies asked the board to consider their offers for the EPCAL site.

Jason Stern and Morgan Weber of the Melville-based Weber Law Group called for building a solar farm on the property. They said they were ready with a “substantially higher” offer than the one made by Calverton Aviation and Technologies, although they declined afterward to discuss how much.

John Consoli, vice president of the group Long Island Needs a Drag Strip, also asked the board to consider his group’s offer to turn the developable land into a quarter-mile dragstrip for motor sports races, which, according to their business plan presentation, they estimate could generate $9.7 million in “increased regional economic activity.”

The board is meeting behind closed doors in executive session Thursday morning to discuss the EPCAL deal.