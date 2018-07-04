TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead board won't require financial disclosure from buyer in $40M EPCAL deal

Calverton Aviation and Technology has resisted requests for the 'sensitive' information, but town officials said it may still be required for completion of the sale.

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com
The Riverhead Town Board voted 5-0 Tuesday not to change rules and procedures that would have required the group seeking to buy the EPCAL property to present certain financial documents proving its capacity to move forward with the deal.

Even with a unanimous vote not to change the procedures of the Riverhead Community Development Agency, board officials are still divided on whether such documents are needed for the deal to go through. Calverton Aviation and Technology is planning to buy 1,600 acres of land at Calverton for $40 million.

Board members had asked the venture group to provide certified personal and corporate financial statements from the applicant sponsor and pro forma financial statements for the project as part of the deal — which the board is holding off on voting on pending an ethics complaint against Councilwoman Jodi Giglio related to the sale.

Representatives for the venture group have said they declined to do so because they don’t want to make public sensitive financial information about the private partnering companies involved in the deal.

