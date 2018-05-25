TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead board, venture group at odds over EPCAL documents

Certified personal and corporate financial statements and other required documents have not been submitted by Triple Five Group.

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
The Riverhead Town Board met Thursday but still remains split on whether to require the backers of a $40 million land deal for the Enterprise Park at Calverton to submit certain financial documents that could make or break the deal.

The board is waiting for an Ethics Board ruling relating to the proposal before voting on whether to greenlight a proposal from Calverton Aviation and Technology — a joint venture between Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Real Estate I LLC — to convert more than 1,600 acres at EPCAL into space suitable to expand Luminati’s operations.

The documents include certified personal and corporate financial statements of the applicant sponsor and pro forma financial statements for the project, among other paperwork. The information would be used to help the board determine whether the venture group is financially capable of moving its proposal forward, but the documents have not been submitted.

“We’ve given information to basically prove and demonstrate our ability to move forward on this project, but we’re not going to be giving [such personal financial] information,” Stuart Bienenstock, director of business development for Triple Five Group, the majority partner in the joint venture, said after the meeting. “We would love to give it to [the board] in private, but we don’t trust that it would stay in private hands.”

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

