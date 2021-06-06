TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead pol questioning whether venture group can still afford EPCAL's $40M price tag 

A May 2011 aerial view of the site

A May 2011 aerial view of the site of the former grumman airport at Calverton. Credit: Kevin P Coughlin

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Concerns about the economic viability of the venture group involved in the pending $40 million land sale of the Enterprise Park at Calverton have resurfaced following media reports that a subsidiary of the group lost millions of dollars last year in a mall project in New Jersey.

Representatives of venture group Calverton Aviation and Technology LLC will meet Thursday with the Riverhead Town Board to discuss how financially capable they are of carrying out their plans for the Calverton property.

"This is a very important property to the town of Riverhead, and I think we need to get them in and talk to them and find out if they have the financial wherewithal to move forward with this project," said Councilwoman Catherine Kent.

Kent expressed concern about local media reports that a subsidiary of Edmonton, Canada-based Triple Five Group, one of the venture group’s partners along with aviation company Luminati Aerospace LLC, lost more than $60 million in 2020 on its American Dream megamall project in New Jersey.

According to those reports, based on financial documents made public in May from Meadowlands Joint Venture LLC, a subsidiary of Triple Five Group, reported $41,587,272 in revenue from operations related to the partially-opened East Rutherford, New Jersey mall, yet also reported $105,933,945 in project expenses. The two combined for a net loss of $64,346,673.

Kent told Newsday that the reports warranted concern regarding the venture group’s ability to proceed with its plans to convert the EPCAL property into space to expand Luminati’s aerospace operations.

Christopher Kent, an attorney with Uniondale law firm Farrell Fritz PC, which is representing Calverton Aviation and Technology, told Newsday that Triple Five Group is made up of hundreds of such subsidiaries. The financial difficulties of one subsidiary would not affect the venture group’s plans for EPCAL, said Kent, the councilwoman’s ex-husband.

"Their interest in Calverton Aviation and Technology is separate from any of their other entities that they own and control," Christopher Kent said. "They’re completely separate and independent entities, financially and organizationally."

He said representatives will provide the town board proof of funds that they have the balance of the land purchase price and all related costs due at closing.

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said town officials will also review financial documents for the venture group one final time when the town gets closer to finalizing the land sale.

"Financials are very fluid documents, and what may be presented to the town on June 10 may change if and when we close," Aguiar said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Latest Long Island News

Korean fried-chicken tacos at Standard Rec in Patchogue
'70s-themed 'barcade' restaurant opens in Patchogue
Lora Cusumano, founder of the Shore Road Neighbors
Group raises 50 U.S. flags on street, but some neighbors disapprove
Francis X. Kilgannon.
Francis X. Kilgannon, lawyer, NCC professor, dies at 82
Debby Carr, of East Northport, said she wonders
A year later, LIers still have lasting effects from COVID-19
Businesses on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown
Levittown growing more diverse, draws young families
Airman Helen Grace James in a cargo door
Booted from Air Force for being a lesbian, she now has honorable discharge
Didn’t find what you were looking for?