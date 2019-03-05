Riverhead Town officials announced Monday in a news release that the town will deal with a new point person for the venture company in the $40 million sale of the Enterprise Park at Calverton in the wake of revelations regarding a lawsuit.

Stuart Bienenstock, the Triple Five Group's director of business development, was found to have forged documents and committed real estate fraud in New Jersey, according to court records. The case was appealed and the lower court ruling was upheld in Jan. 18 decision. Triple Five has agreed to replace him at the request of Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

“After this ruling came to light it would have been difficult for the Town to work with Mr. Beinenstock," Jens-Smith said in the news release. "I communicated to Triple Five that this would not be acceptable, and as a show of good faith to Riverhead they have agreed to replace him on the project.”

A man who answered Bienenstock’s cellphone Tuesday said he was not available to comment and referred questions to Triple Five Group’s communications office. A Triple Five representative could not be reached for comment.

Triple Five has confirmed that Amy Herbold has been named the company's new director of development and point person on the EPCAL project.

“I told Triple Five that our residents need to be able to trust those handling this sale, and through this gesture it seems they understand," Jens-Smith said. "I look forward to working with Ms. Herbold in order to deliver on their promises for EPCAL.”