The Riverhead Town Board is to vote at a special meeting Thursday on whether to hire a Garden City-based law firm to advise it on continuing with the $40 million land sale at the Enterprise Park at Calverton.

The board voted 3-2 in November to proceed with a deal for the sale of more than 1,600 acres to the Calverton Aviation and Technology venture group, a partnership between Luminati Aerospace LLC and Edmonton, Alberta Canada-based developer Triple Five Group. This month, board members began considering outside legal advice after learning that Luminati was sued by Hexcel Corp., a Stamford, Connecticut-based advanced composites company, for defaulting on several conditions of a promissory note for a $10 million loan.

The board also expressed concern that Luminati is facing eviction from the building it leases at the EPCAL site for failing to pay rent to Laoudis of Calverton LLC, the property landlord.

Luminati owner Daniel Preston has recently told media outlets that he intends to relocate his company to Little Falls in upstate New York. Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said Wednesday that she had not been told that directly but that such a development "is part of why we need to get some outside counsel to give us some guidance on the way the contract is worded for these specifics."

Board members are considering hiring the law firm of Stagg, Terenzi, Confusione & Wasnik LLP.