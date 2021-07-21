Animal rescuers searching wooded area in Mastic for escaped bull

More than 24 hours after he escaped from a Manorville farm, teams of animal rescuers armed with tranquilizer guns were searching a wooded area in Mastic for a 1,500-pound bull who has eluded all attempts at capture.

"He's big, he's young, he's fast," Frankie Floridia, of Strong Island Animal Rescue League, said as he and three teams of searchers on foot tracked the bull Wednesday morning. "He's also got a dark black coat, so he was hard to see at night in the shadows."

Suffolk police said the bull was spotted overnight in a "wooded area" and that police are conducting patrols in search of the bull as well. Police are asking anyone who sees the bull to call 911.

The first reports of the big bull busting loose through a farm fence came in about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, with police warning the public it was "running loose in Mastic and Shirley."

The bull, coat gleaming, was spotted in the front yard of a home on Montgomery Avenue Tuesday and police released a photo. Social media users and others in the area also shared sightings of the bull — including video of the animal running down a residential street — and expressed hopes for its safety.

Floridia said the bull fled from a halal slaughterhouse and hoped his organization could capture the animal before any other group.

Floridia hopes to place the bull in an animal sanctuary. He said his organization was in contact with the current owners of the bull and was attempting to negotiate ownership rights.

"Once we get him we'll get him to a sanctuary where he can live out his days," Floridia said. "That'd be the plan."

Attempts to speak with the bull's owner or a representative of the farm he escaped from were unsuccessful Wednesday.

A woman who anwered the phone at the farm told Newsday she was a new employee and knew nothing of the situation.