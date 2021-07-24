Bull sightings reported as far as Stony Brook, but rescuer doesn't believe it

Now there are reported sightings of the escaped bull as far west as Stony Brook.

But rescuer Frankie Floridia, one of the animal lovers who has been searching since Tuesday for the runaway bull in the Mastic-Shirley area, thinks the tips are bum steers.

"Stony Brook? No way," Floridia said Saturday afternoon as the search for the 1,500-pound animal entered its fifth and still-futile day.

No way, he said, the bull could travel so far west so quickly. He’ll believe it when he sees photos.

Animal rescuers have been searching for the bull, now nicknamed "Barney," ever since it escaped from a Moriches farm on Tuesday.

The search has been done on foot and on horseback, and with helicopters, drones, and thermal cameras. Searchers have even sent out a cow in heat and set up a horse pen loaded with grain.

Nothing, so far, has worked, and Floridia said that despite keeping watch until nearly 2 a.m. Saturday, using thermal and cellular night vision cameras, the bull remained on the loose.

Floridia said that searchers are going to lay low Saturday during the day and intensify their efforts at night.

The rescuers hope to bring the animal, once nabbed, to a sanctuary.

A Southampton restaurateur, Michael Pitsinos of the Capri Hotel and restaurant NAIA, said he would help fund the stay for the rest of the animal’s life, according to spokesman Bruce Lynn.

In a statement, Pitsinos said: "The bull is remarkable, showing great tenacity, a love for life, even eluding authorities."