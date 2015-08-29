Woman, 80, dies after crashing Buick into woods in Cold Spring Harbor, say cops

A Huntington woman has died after she lost control of her Buick and crashed into the woods in Cold Spring Harbor, Suffolk police said Friday.

Police said that at 6:25 p.m., Eugenia Kouwenhoven, 80, was driving a 2014 Buick Regal west on Woodbury Road when she lost control and crashed the car into the woods. She was taken by Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Buick was impounded for a safety check, and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at -800-220-TIPS.